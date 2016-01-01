Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Dixon, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Dixon, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Retired4995 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 734-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Dixon, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Horizon Hosp Sys
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of The Pacific
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.