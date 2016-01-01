See All Neurosurgeons in Dublin, OH
Dr. Robert Dixon, DO

Neurosurgery
3.5 (20)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Dixon, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Dixon works at Retired in Dublin, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Retired
    4995 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 734-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Compression Fracture
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Compression Fracture

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Robert Dixon, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730188921
    Education & Certifications

    • Horizon Hosp Sys
    • Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    • University of The Pacific
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

