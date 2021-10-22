See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Ophthalmology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Ditkoff works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SightMD NY NYC Park Avenue
    755 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Good
    Henry M. — Oct 22, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578614343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ditkoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ditkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ditkoff works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ditkoff’s profile.

    Dr. Ditkoff has seen patients for Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditkoff.

