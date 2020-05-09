See All Family Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Robert Dini, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Dini, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Dini works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way
    32018 23RD AVE S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Pollen Allergy
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Pollen Allergy

Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chickenpox
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Newborn Jaundice
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Robert Dini, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124103924
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Valley Medical Center
Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Dini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dini works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dini’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

