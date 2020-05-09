Overview

Dr. Robert Dini, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dini works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

