Dr. Robert Dimski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Dimski works at MDVIP - Midwest City, Oklahoma in Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.