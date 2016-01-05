Overview

Dr. Robert Dimitriou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sheridan Community Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Dimitriou works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.