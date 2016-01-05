Dr. Robert Dimitriou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimitriou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dimitriou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sheridan Community Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Michigan Institute of Urology - Dearborn18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 271-0066
Genesis Surgery Center3400 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 708-3200
Lansing Institute of Urology PC1625 Ramblewood Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 324-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sheridan Community Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband has seen Dr. Dimitriou for years. If not for him my husband's cancer would have been out of control. I wish he wouldn't change locations as we will miss him terribly. He has patience, knowledge & honesty and above all he is the best urologist my husband has went to. Sure wish we could talk him into staying! Good luck in your new location. Hope your new patients know how very lucky they are to get you!
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Urology
