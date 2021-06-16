Dr. Robert Dimick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dimick, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Dimick, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Antioch, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Dimick works at
Locations
Total Health Medical and Dental Care5352 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013 Directions (615) 963-2800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Meharry Medical College1005 Dr Db Todd Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208 Directions (615) 327-6342
Santa Rosa Medical Group - Navarre7456 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 981-4008Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Santa Rosa Medical Group - Berryhill Orthopaedic Surgery6007 Berryhill Rd, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 981-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dimick is one of the best and professional doctors I've seen in sometime. Due to scoliosis I've had back issues all my life, growing older the issues intensified interfering with the quality of life. I had been seen by many "specialist" that just dismissed me. Thankfully I was referred to Dr. Dimick who not only took the time to listen to me he also ordered the proper test to determine the best options for my health. Dr. Dimick has performed 2 injections and 2 lower back surgeries providing much needed pain relief and restoring the quality of life one can expect to have at my age. Dr. Dimick's bedside manner is one of the best, something so many doctors have lost, he doesn't rush you, he listens and truly cares about you as his patient. Both he and his staff are very kind, friendly, easy to talk to and quick in getting back to you. I've referred many of my family and friends to Dr. Dimick's office and highly recommend him to anyone looking for a doctor.
About Dr. Robert Dimick, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346212602
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimick works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimick.
