Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD

Cardiology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Dibianco works at Cardiac Associates in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Associates
    Cardiac Associates
15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850
(301) 670-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2021
    I would recommend Dr. Di Bianco to anyone who is looking for a cardiologist. He is patient and explains everything in detail. He evens draws pictures to help you understand what is going on with your body. I take yearly lab work with my PCM but he gets the results for my appointment and explained them to me in detail. My PCM did not even call me with the results. I have had numerous cardiologist but he is the best. Please give him a try you will never regret it.
    Charlene Daniel — May 10, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD

    Cardiology
    50 years of experience
    English
    1760444152
    Education & Certifications

    Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Suny Affil Hosps
    New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dibianco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dibianco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dibianco works at Cardiac Associates in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dibianco’s profile.

    Dr. Dibianco has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibianco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibianco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibianco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibianco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibianco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

