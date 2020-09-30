See All Dermatologists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Dibacco works at Palm Beach Dermatology Group in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

8 (32)
8 (47)
Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Dermatology
    5053 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 969-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Birthmark
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Infections
Sunburn
Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2020
    After suffering for over one year from a debilitating rash and accompanying uncontrollable itch, leaving my body often bloody and pained, I was referred to Dr. DiBacco at his Palm Beach practice. I had consulted at several practices, one in particular for many years, but non could solve my desperate need. Dr. DiBacco is not a cosmetics dispenser. In fact, he treats patients medically according to their immediate needs and is not driven by cosmetics industry incentives. After one week, my issues had been arrested and a second week of additional care was prescribed. If you are in need of a truly professional dermatologist in the Palm Beaches consider Dr. DiBacco as your first choice....as you may not need to consult with any other doctors thereafter. Jack Prince, a very medically rewarded patient.
    About Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134103716
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dibacco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dibacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dibacco works at Palm Beach Dermatology Group in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dibacco’s profile.

    Dr. Dibacco has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibacco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibacco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

