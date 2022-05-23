Dr. Robert Dias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Dias works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 4, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dias?
As a Bipap user, I was disappointed to discover how long I would have to wait for an appointment with Dr. Dias. Then I was disappointed that I would have to see Pamela Rosenthal, his nurse practitioner, before my appointment with Dr Dias. Well, Ms. Rosenthal was an absolutely wonderful, competent, bright, and friendly help. She gave me a new appreciation for nurse practitioners. After a few weeks, I received a call from Dr. Dias' office because there was a cancellation, so I was able to see him a few weeks before I expected. Then I found out why my actual appointment was so far in the future. Dr. Dias SPENDS TIME with his patients! He ISN'T IN A HURRY and he LISTENS. He is extremely knowledgeable and intelligent, but unlike many physicians, he is easy to talk to. He would make a great neighbor.
About Dr. Robert Dias, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407902612
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dias using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dias works at
Dr. Dias has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.