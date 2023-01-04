Overview

Dr. Rohit Dhir, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Dhir works at HTX Urology in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana Health Plan of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.