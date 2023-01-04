Dr. Rohit Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Dhir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Dhir, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Locations
HTX Urology600 N Kobayashi Ste 210, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 379-7374Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rohit Dhir, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-Houston
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Urology
