Dr. Dewberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Dewberry, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Dewberry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Locations
1
Community Health Education Ctr Lab MD Gen Hospital821 N Eutaw St Ste 107, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 225-8290
2
Cigna Healthspring Living Well Center312 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 523-1404
3
Fallstaff Medical Ctr6821 Reisterstown Rd Ste 106, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 358-6450
- 4 733 W 40th St, Baltimore, MD 21211 Directions (410) 235-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, compassionate, goes above and beyond his service. Very much satisfied. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Dewberry, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewberry has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.