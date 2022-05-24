See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Dewar, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Dewar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Dewar works at Baylor Scott & White Primary Care Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Medprovider Clinic
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-9000
  2
    Mount Sinai
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Immunization Administration
Acute Bronchitis
Insomnia
Immunization Administration
Acute Bronchitis

Insomnia
Immunization Administration
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Urinary Hesitancy
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2022
    Dr. Dewar and his clinical staff at Medprovider are super. I’m very grateful for the excellent primary care that I receive from his practice. They are fast, friendly, and comprehensive.
    Peter O. (Dallas TX) — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Dewar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235592429
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
