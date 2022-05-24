Overview

Dr. Robert Dewar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Dewar works at Baylor Scott & White Primary Care Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.