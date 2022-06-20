Overview

Dr. Robert Detweiler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Detweiler works at Detweiler Family Medicine & Associates in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

