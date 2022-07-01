Overview

Dr. Robert Dettmer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Dettmer works at Gastroenterology Hepatology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.