Dr. Robert Deters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Deters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Deters works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Deters MD Interventional Pain Management50 Memorial Dr Ste 207, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2421
-
2
LMC Emergency Medicine2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 791-2000
-
3
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 935-8410
-
4
Lexington Medical Center Lexington811 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 358-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deters is awesome. Really helpful and has the perfect balance of being not to aggressive and not to conservative in his approach. Listens to his patients and really cares about finding approaches that address the pain while keeping the overall well being of the patient into account. Would recommend to anybody and everybody.
About Dr. Robert Deters, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942294004
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

