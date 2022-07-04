Dr. Robert Detch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Detch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Detch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Detch works at
Sutter Bay Hospitals1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8700
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Detch renewed my lease on life with a new hip. Not only was the surgery performed to the highest standards, but done so with compassion. He fully explained the process and recovery details. He truly cared about how I was treated. He exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend him. You will not be disappointed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558493189
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
