Dr. Robert Derosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Derosa works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.