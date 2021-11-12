Overview

Dr. Robert Derick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Derick works at Mount Carmel Neurology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.