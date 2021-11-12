Dr. Robert Derick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Derick, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Derick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - East Office5965 E Broad St Ste 480, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 751-4070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - Dublin5155 Bradenton Ave # 2, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 766-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. I have many years of experience Dr Derrick, he saved my eyesight from glaucoma!!
About Dr. Robert Derick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1922076181
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U/Wilmer Eye Inst
- Oh St U Hosp
- Louis a Mem Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Derick has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
