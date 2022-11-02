Overview

Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University|Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Mass. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Derhagopian works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

