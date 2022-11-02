See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD

Breast Surgery
5 (135)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University|Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Mass. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Derhagopian works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 135 ratings
Patient Ratings (135)
5 Star
(130)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Derhagopian?

Nov 02, 2022
You wait for Dr. DerHagopian, he comes in, says hello and begins to explain about the subject... when he finishes there is nothing more to ask and you feel calm... I have never visited a doctor with his quality as a doctor and as a human being and I am his patient for Eight years. Thanks for everything Dr. DerHagopian, You are the best!
— Nov 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Derhagopian to family and friends

Dr. Derhagopian's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Derhagopian

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD.

About Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225095227
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Jackson Meml Hosp|Surgical Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
Fellowship
Residency
  • Tufts New England Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Boston Medical Center|General Surgery, Boston City Hospital, Boston, Mass.
Internship
Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University|Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Mass.
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derhagopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Derhagopian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Derhagopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Derhagopian works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Derhagopian’s profile.

Dr. Derhagopian has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derhagopian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

135 patients have reviewed Dr. Derhagopian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derhagopian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derhagopian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derhagopian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.