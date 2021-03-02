Dr. Robert Denyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Denyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Denyer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas A&M University Health Science Center, College Of Medicine
Dr. Denyer works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 3308, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-4950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denyer?
Very intelligent and patient. His staff was wonderful
About Dr. Robert Denyer, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1063413060
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center, College Of Medicine
- Texas A & M University
- Texas A&amp;amp;M College of Medicine|Texas A&amp;M College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denyer works at
Dr. Denyer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denyer speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Denyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.