Dr. Robert Denton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Denton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Denton works at
Locations
Richland Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates Inc.391 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 524-8250
Medcentral - Mansfield Hospital335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 526-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient here for many years. The staff are always very pleasant and efficient. Dr Denton explains everything. They never rush you away until all your questions and worries are answered. I recommend Dr Denton to everyone.
About Dr. Robert Denton, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denton works at
Dr. Denton has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Denton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.