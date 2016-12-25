Dr. Robert Den, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Den is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Den, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Den, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had prostate cancer, BEST doctor I've been to!!
About Dr. Robert Den, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Den has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Den has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Den. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Den.
