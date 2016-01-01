Dr. Robert Dematteo is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dematteo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dematteo
Dr. Robert Dematteo is a Pulmonologist in Yonkers, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College
Robert E Dematteo MD Pllc970 N Broadway Ste 209, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 965-3366
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Italian
- 1083610125
- New York Medical College
- Bronx VA/Mt Sinai
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dematteo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dematteo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dematteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dematteo works at
Dr. Dematteo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dematteo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dematteo speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dematteo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dematteo.
