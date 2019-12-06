See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Demaagd works at Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Total Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
    555 Midtowne St NE Ste 105, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Total Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement, Cementless Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Mini-Incision Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 06, 2019
    Everything’s went smoothly and on time. Great experience
    Ken Bauman — Dec 06, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851389332
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Calvin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demaagd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demaagd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demaagd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demaagd works at Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Demaagd’s profile.

    Dr. Demaagd has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Total Hip Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demaagd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Demaagd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demaagd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demaagd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demaagd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

