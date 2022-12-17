See All Hematologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Robert Delaune, MD

Hematology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Delaune, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Delaune works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology
    1580 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 251-5296
  2. 2
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA
    345 Sherman St Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 251-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Neutropenia
Treatment frequency



Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 17, 2022
    No problems - good visit.
    Jeffrey Burkart — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Delaune, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497723514
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Delaune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delaune has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delaune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delaune works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Delaune’s profile.

    Dr. Delaune has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delaune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delaune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

