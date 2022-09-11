Dr. Robert Del Junco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Junco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Del Junco, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Del Junco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Del Junco works at
Locations
-
1
Entrust Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 520, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 543-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Junco?
Dr. Del Junco was fantastic. The 1st doctor I went to told me I had a swollen lymph node. Dr.D.J. ultrasound and scope found I had throat cancer! Thank you Dr. Del Junco!
About Dr. Robert Del Junco, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295734721
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Junco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Junco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Junco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Junco works at
Dr. Del Junco has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Junco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Junco speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Junco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Junco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Junco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Junco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.