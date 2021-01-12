Dr. Robert Dekkers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekkers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dekkers, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Dekkers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Dekkers works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County243 March St, Santa Paula, CA 93060 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Identity Medical Group (Oxnard)2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dekkers?
Excellent. He is my family doctor (5 members, including 3 children). He is very thorough and professional.
About Dr. Robert Dekkers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1821083171
Education & Certifications
- Usc Co Hosp|White Memorial Medical Center
- Lac/Usc Co Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekkers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dekkers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dekkers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekkers works at
Dr. Dekkers speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekkers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekkers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekkers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekkers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.