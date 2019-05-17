Dr. Robert Dekay, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dekay, DMD
Dr. Robert Dekay, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Eagle River, AK. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Eagle River Orthodontics16635 Centerfield Dr Ste 201, Eagle River, AK 99577 Directions (907) 348-3532
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
I love this office, from the doctors to the assistants and the front office staff. Their office is warm and friendly and I have been delighted with the results of the ortho treatment on my children. I will always recommend this office to my friends and family. Scheduling is easy and I love the early morning hours before school; very helpful for all grades and especially for those who commute to Anchorage in the morning. Their location is so convenient and it's great they are all Eagle River residents. Bug plus that none of their appointments have to happen in Anchorage. The front office staff were efficient and knowledgeable about billing my insurance and offered several payment options, which were fair on a family budget. The assistants and doctors work well together and are always pleasant and happy. My kids' smiles are beyond my expectation. I highly recommend this office and these doctors to everyone in Eagle River/Chugiak that might need orthodontic treatment.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982709184
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center / Advanced Education In General Dentistry|University of Louisville / School of Dentistry
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Dekay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dekay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dekay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
693 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.