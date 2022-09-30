Overview

Dr. Robert Deitch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Deitch works at Bruce G Grossman MD in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.