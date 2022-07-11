Dr. Robert Dein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Dein works at
Locations
-
1
Radnor House1030 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (267) 460-8802
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dein?
I have been seeing Dr. Dein for about 34 years. I highly recommend him. He did a lapproscopic procedure on me and it went very well. I like him because he’s not a serious doctor. I like a doctor who has some humor.
About Dr. Robert Dein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104871300
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dein works at
Dr. Dein has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.