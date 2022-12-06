See All Otolaryngologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Robert Deeb, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Deeb, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Deeb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.

Dr. Deeb works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI and Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalie Silver, MD
Dr. Natalie Silver, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Freeman, MD
Dr. Richard Freeman, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside
    14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 247-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson
    131 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenoiditis
Age Spots
Aging Face
Adenoiditis
Age Spots
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Trauma in Children Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otorrhea
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neck Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deeb?

    Dec 06, 2022
    No complaints, they did great. *Dr. Deeb was awesome!
    Anonymous — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Deeb, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Deeb, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deeb to family and friends

    Dr. Deeb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deeb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Deeb, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Deeb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114123445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Deeb, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.