Dr. Robert Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Deeb, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Deeb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Deeb works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-2700Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson131 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deeb?
No complaints, they did great. *Dr. Deeb was awesome!
About Dr. Robert Deeb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114123445
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deeb works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.