Dr. Robert Dedio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dedio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Postnasal Drip and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1575 Pond Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 366-1366
-
2
Lvpg-mental Health Clinic 17th Street1627 Chew St Fl 3, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 366-1366
-
3
Lehigh Valley Physicians Group1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 401, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-9260
-
4
Lvpg Scott Rice MD Pediatrics401 N 17th St Ste 210, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 969-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Kind, caring, and helped me tremendously! Thank you so much, Dr. DeDio!
About Dr. Robert Dedio, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073590345
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
