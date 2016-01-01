Dr. Robert Deck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Deck, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Deck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Robert M Hogan MD4300 Houma Blvd Ste 105, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7256
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Deck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deck has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.