Dr. Robert Debiec, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Debiec, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
Locations
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC1265 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 707-1220
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC3262 Center Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 707-1220
Ankle and Foot Care Centers444 S Meridian St Ste 7, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 297-7330
Ankle & Foot Care Centers8175 MARKET ST, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-8800
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC1700 E Market St Ste 105, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 629-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He answered all of my questions whereas my other podiatrist answer nothing! My other podiatrist didn't detect the staph infection I had and because of that I was put in the hospital for 7 days and within one day this doctor had my staph infection taken care of and I am now back to work after having to be off for 6 months with the other podiatrist, he is a lifesaver I would recommend him to anybody
About Dr. Robert Debiec, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1487651881
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debiec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debiec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debiec has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debiec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Debiec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debiec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debiec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debiec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.