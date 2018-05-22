See All Dermatologists in Kenner, LA
Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD

Dermatology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD is a Dermatologist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.

Dr. Debellevue works at Robert M Debellevue MD in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M Debellevue MD
    200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 104, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Jock Itch
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Jock Itch

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2018
    We have both been patients of Dr. Debellevue for many years. We travel almost 30 miles to see him when there are numerous dermatologists on the northshore. He is the best. We trust him and would continue to be his patients for as long as he remains in practice.
    Edward and Mary Alice Cain in Mandeville, LA — May 22, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245222595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charity Hospital New Orleans & Louisiana State University School of Medicine New Orleans in Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital New Orleans & Louisiana State University School of Medicine New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debellevue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debellevue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debellevue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debellevue works at Robert M Debellevue MD in Kenner, LA. View the full address on Dr. Debellevue’s profile.

    Dr. Debellevue has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debellevue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Debellevue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debellevue.

