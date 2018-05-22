Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debellevue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD is a Dermatologist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Debellevue works at
Robert M Debellevue MD200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 104, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have both been patients of Dr. Debellevue for many years. We travel almost 30 miles to see him when there are numerous dermatologists on the northshore. He is the best. We trust him and would continue to be his patients for as long as he remains in practice.
About Dr. Robert Debellevue, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital New Orleans & Louisiana State University School of Medicine New Orleans in Dermatology
- Charity Hospital New Orleans & Louisiana State University School of Medicine New Orleans
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debellevue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debellevue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debellevue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debellevue has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debellevue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Debellevue speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Debellevue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debellevue.
