Dr. Robert Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dean, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
-
1
Central Georgia Pulmonary Associates840 Pine St Ste 780, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 744-2445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Coliseum Medical Centers350 Hospital Dr Ste 360, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 744-2445
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
About Dr. Robert Dean, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1609859859
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ga Hosp & Clins
- Med Coll Ga Hosp & Clins
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.