Overview

Dr. Robert De Swart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ERASMUS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. De Swart works at Orthopaedic Associates in Westlake, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Humerus Fracture and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.