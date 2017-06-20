Dr. Robert Deangelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Deangelis, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Deangelis, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Deangelis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Deangelis MD LTD8346 Traford Ln Ste 101, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 451-8777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deangelis?
I've seen Dr. De Angelis for several different reasons and minor surgery. He is truly a professional who knows what he is doing and has excellent patient skills.
About Dr. Robert Deangelis, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1841282803
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deangelis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deangelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deangelis works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.