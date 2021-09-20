See All Plastic Surgeons in Duluth, GA
Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (238)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Davoudi works at Atlantic Center for Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Plastic Surgery Specialist
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 300, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 418-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 238 ratings
    Patient Ratings (238)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davoudi?

    Sep 20, 2021
    I have had 2 surgeries with Dr. Davoudi - abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) on 12/23/19 and bilateral Brachioplasty (arm skin reduction) on 06/02/21. I am ecstatically happy with the results of both! 20 years ago I had a Roux-en-y (gastric bypass) and lost 160 pounds. I went from a size 26/28 to size 8. After 20 years I have kept the weight off, but hated the hanging skin. You couldn't wear sleeveless anything and even a girdle wouldn't hide the excess tummy skin. After having a large hernia occur following emergency surgery, I decided that if I had to have it fixed I was going to get something I wanted too! I chose Dr. Davoudi because a nurse friend of mine had 2 procedures with him and was very happy with her results. Dr. Davoudi is both a Board Certified General Surgeon as well as a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon so he could do both procedures. My insurance paid for the repair and I paid for the tummy tuck. I paid for the arm surgery in full. Any surgery is rough the first 2-
    K.Morris — Sep 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davoudi to family and friends

    Dr. Davoudi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davoudi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356343727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davoudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davoudi works at Atlantic Center for Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Davoudi’s profile.

    Dr. Davoudi has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davoudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    238 patients have reviewed Dr. Davoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davoudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Davoudi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.