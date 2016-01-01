Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Davis, MD
Dr. Robert Davis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Fondren Orthopedic Group Llp23920 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 395-2244
The Davis Clinic929 Gessner Rd # 106, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-6000
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Bariatric Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Einstein U/U Tex Galveston
- Johannesburg Genl Hosp
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
