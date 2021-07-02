Dr. Robert Davis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Davis, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Family Podiatry Center2409 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 334-6955
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is the best physician I have ever been to. He takes his time to make sure you understand what he is talking about. He gives alternatives and recommendations on how to best treat your particular aliments. He will spend as much time as you require without making you feel rushed. Whip smart, compassionate and empathic. Simply the best.
About Dr. Robert Davis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Parkview Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Bucknell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
