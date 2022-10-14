Overview

Dr. Robert Dattolo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Dattolo works at Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.