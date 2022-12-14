Dr. Robert Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dasilva, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Dasilva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Dr. Dasilva works at
Locations
-
1
Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery109 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery1013 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
4
Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center LLC1930 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasilva?
Courteous Prompt
About Dr. Robert Dasilva, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770583817
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasilva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasilva works at
Dr. Dasilva has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dasilva speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.