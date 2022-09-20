Overview

Dr. Robert Dart Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Dart Jr works at Psychmed Services LLC in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.