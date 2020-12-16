Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Daniels, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Daniels, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
West Michigan Ear Center Plc.4880 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-9697
Ear Nose and Throat Center PC655 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 575-1212
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Daniels and his team took great care of me during my recent stapedectomy surgery. He made sure I was comfortable and cared for. I highly recommend him, he is a wonderful surgeon
- Neurotology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386635969
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.