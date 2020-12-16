See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Robert Daniels, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (13)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Daniels, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Daniels works at West Michigan Ear Center Plc. in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Michigan Ear Center Plc.
    4880 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-9697
    Ear Nose and Throat Center PC
    655 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 575-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr. Daniels and his team took great care of me during my recent stapedectomy surgery. He made sure I was comfortable and cared for. I highly recommend him, he is a wonderful surgeon
    Cindy Lee Scull — Dec 16, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Daniels, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386635969
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniels works at West Michigan Ear Center Plc. in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Daniels’s profile.

    Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

