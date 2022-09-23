Overview

Dr. Robert D'Amico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. D'Amico works at Retina Specialist PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.