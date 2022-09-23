Dr. Robert D'Amico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert D'Amico, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert D'Amico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. D'Amico works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Specialist PC20 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 807-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Amico?
Have been going to Dr. Damico for years. He is an excellent eye doctor: thorough, calm, and skilled.
About Dr. Robert D'Amico, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 68 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1912015231
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Amico accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amico works at
Dr. D'Amico has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Amico speaks Italian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.