Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Daly, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 885-2860
-
2
The Complementary Medicine Center1250 E County Line Rd Ste 2, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 885-3677
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
Dr Daly always takes his time with my father, Frank, and suggests good options to keep him healthy and explains everything which makes him feel like they are working together for his best health and he looks forward to the appt as he knows Dr Daly will not only be thorough but is familiar with his health and is personal.
About Dr. Robert Daly, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1255311981
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.