Dr. Robert Daly, DDS

Dentistry
5 (628)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Daly, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crownsville, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Maryland Dental School In Baltimore-D.D.S.|University Of Maryland Dental School.

Dr. Daly works at Waugh Chapel Dental in Crownsville, MD with other offices in Gambrills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Waugh Chapel Dental
    1417 Paddocks Ct, Crownsville, MD 21032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 451-9600
  2
    Waugh Chapel Dental
    2391 Brandermill Blvd Ste 102, Gambrills, MD 21054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 451-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 628 ratings
    Patient Ratings (628)
    5 Star
    (546)
    4 Star
    (48)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 19, 2019
    Wonderful Dentist and a great person!
    Melanie in Laurel, MD — Apr 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Daly, DDS
    About Dr. Robert Daly, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174733844
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Surgical Implants-Misch Institute Of Implantology
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Maryland Dental School In Baltimore-D.D.S.|University Of Maryland Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Daly, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    628 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

