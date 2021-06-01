Dr. Dadekian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Dadekian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dadekian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Dadekian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Z Dadekian Troy Arthritis Care1302 Park Blvd, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dadekian?
Awesome doctor! He listens to his patients and takes time with you. I have never felt rushed. He truly cares and you can tell he loves what he does!
About Dr. Robert Dadekian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528156551
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dadekian accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dadekian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dadekian works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadekian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadekian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadekian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadekian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.