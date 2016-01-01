See All General Surgeons in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD

General Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Dr. Czuprynski works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Huntersville
    9930 Kincey Ave Ste 210, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 649-3346

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD

  • General Surgery
  • English
  • 1548672793
Education & Certifications

  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czuprynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Czuprynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Czuprynski works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Czuprynski’s profile.

Dr. Czuprynski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czuprynski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czuprynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czuprynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

